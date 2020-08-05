Coronavirus updates

EAST TEXAS — NET Health reported 30 new coronavirus cases, for a total of 2446 cases, as of Wednesday in Smith County. There are 20 deaths associated with COVID-19. There are 1,747 active cases and 681 cases of recovery. In Gregg County, there are 1,444 confirmed cases, 310 cases of recovery, and 23 deaths associated with the coronavirus. 6,048 people have been tested; 4,390 were negative. For the latest Gregg County updates, click the link. https://www.co.gregg.tx.us/coronavirus-information.