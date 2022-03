Daylight Saving Time: Don’t forget to turn your clocks ahead this morning!

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2022 at 7:16 pm

Daylight Saving Time: Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead tonight before bed! – It’s time to spring forward! Sunday, Mar. 13, clocks are set ahead one hour in observance of daylight time. That means sunrise and sunset will come an hour later and there will be more natural light in the evening.

Go Back