Merry Christmas from all us here at Gleiser Communications & KTBB

Posted/updated on: December 25, 2021 at 12:28 am

Merry Christmas from all us here at KTBB 97.5FM and 92.1 The Team FM! We appreciate all of our listeners and sponsors and would like to wish you peace, joy and all the best this wonderful holiday has to offer. May this incredible time of giving and spending time with family bring you joy that lasts throughout the new year. Merry Christmas!

Go Back