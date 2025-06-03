Silver Alert issued for missing 73-year-old man

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2025 at 3:41 pm

GILMER – Our news partner KETK reports that the Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for Jay Lindsey, 73 of Gilmer, who was last seen on May 27.

Lindsey is a white man with a bald head, grey facial hear, blue eyes, weighing around 167 pounds and standing at 5’8?. He was last seen in the 4000 block of FM 555 in Gilmer at around 12 p.m. on May 27, according to DPS.

His vehicle is a gray 2016 GMC Canyon four-door pick-up truck with the Texas license plate number: JSD5270. Anyone who’s seen him is asked to contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at 903-843-2541.

