East Texas police officer charged with child sexual assault

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2025 at 2:39 pm

TEXARKANA – Our news partner KETK reports that an East Texas police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being charged with sexual assault of a child.

According to the Texarkana Police Department, Zackary Gilley, 32, had been employed by the department since 2018, and was arrested on Monday night.

The chief of police said both an internal and criminal investigation were started after allegations involving a 15-year-old girl came to light.

Investigators gathered facts from a forensic expert and consulted with the Bowie County District Attorney’s Office before requesting that warrants be issued by a district judge.

Gilley was called to the police department Monday night and arrested for two counts of sexual assault of a child, one count of indecency with a child by contact, and one count of indecency with a child by exposure.

“The men and women of the Texarkana Texas Police Department are dedicated to serving our community with integrity and respect. When one of our own is alleged to have violated the law, it is deeply troubling and disheartening. Such actions stand in direct opposition to the values we uphold. Accountability is necessary to preserve the trust our community places in us, and we remain committed to transparency and doing what is right.” said Chief Kevin Schutte of the Texarkana, Texas Police Department

His bond was set at $600,000 on Tuesday morning.

