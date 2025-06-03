Wall Street Journal Editorial: Paxton, Trump and the vast coal conspiracy

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2025 at 1:41 pm

NEW YORK – The Wall Street Journal says in an editorial: President Trump says he wants to reinvigorate “America’s beautiful clean coal industry.” So it’s passing strange that his Administration is backing a misconceived lawsuit by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that would force asset managers to sell their shares in U.S. coal producers. The Federal Trade Commission and Justice Department last month filed a “statement of interest” in a lawsuit by Mr. Paxton and 10 other GOP AGs that charges Vanguard, BlackRock and State Street with violating antitrust laws. The legal filing endorses the lawsuit’s bizarre theories while reserving judgment on the facts. The suit’s logic is so strained that it could open the door to all sorts of government meddling in markets under the guise of enforcing antitrust laws. The Republican AGs claim the money managers raised electricity prices by colluding to reduce U.S. coal production to advance “environmental, social and governance” goals.

The lawsuit says asset managers did this by signaling their mutual intent to reduce the output of thermal coal by joining Climate Action 100+ and the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative in 2020 and 2021. We criticized asset managers for joining these climate groups and warned they could create legal headaches for themselves. Well, here we are. But the lawsuit offers no evidence that Vanguard, State Street or BlackRock conspired to reduce coal production, let alone succeeded in doing so. The three firms did make fuzzy climate “commitments” that let them virtue signal, but that didn’t seem to affect their investments. The lawsuit says BlackRock “anticipated” that at least 75% of corporate and sovereign assets it managed for clients would be in companies with “science-based targets or equivalent.” OK, but the lawsuit also says BlackRock, after joining the Net Zero Asset Managers alliance, acquired more shares in coal companies. Ah, but according to the lawsuit, BlackRock bought more shares to increase its leverage and force coal companies to reduce output. In other words, it invested more in companies to gradually put them out of business. Sure.

