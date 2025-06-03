Jasmine Crockett says she’d open Trump impeachment inquiry

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2025 at 1:36 pm

AUSTIN – The Dallas Morning News reports that U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas, says she would pursue at least an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump if she becomes chair of the House Oversight Committee in the next Congress. Crockett aims to be the top Democrat on that panel, known as the ranking member for those in the minority party. U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia, 75, died last month, leaving the position vacant. Democrats plan to determine who takes over the role in a June 24 caucus election, with Crockett and several others vying for the spot. Crockett outlined her pitch for why she’s the best choice during a recent interview with WFAA. The sophomore representative alluded to the traditional deference given more senior lawmakers in such races, but said she has the skills required to counter Trump.

“My team needs me,” Crockett said. “I think that this is where the country needs me and where the caucus needs me to be in this moment. If we didn’t have such a lawless administration, then I wouldn’t be running.” She said her background as a trial lawyer who assembled legal cases gives her the expertise to effectively highlight to the American people what Democrats see as Trump’s misdeeds and demonstrate the complicity of Republican lawmakers. Crockett has seen a meteoric rise in her profile since taking office, drawing praise and criticism for her blunt takedowns of political opponents. She has encouraged fellow Democrats to be more aggressive and focus on authenticity over poll-tested talking points. The power of her approach was reflected in the nearly $1.7 million in campaign funds she raised in the first quarter of this year. Whichever Democrat secures the top spot on the Oversight Committee will be positioned as a prominent foil for Trump, particularly if Democrats win a majority of House seats in the midterms. Winning the majority turns ranking members into chairs and those gavels come with the power to issue subpoenas, direct inquiries and hold hearings. Crockett said if she becomes chair of the panel, she would “absolutely” open an impeachment inquiry on matters such as the gift of a luxury jumbo jet from Qatar.

