Texas judges receive long-awaited pay raise in last-minute legislative deal

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2025 at 1:33 pm

AUSTIN – The Austin American-Statesman reports Texas judges are set to see a long-anticipated pay raise under a last-minute deal that House and Senate lawmakers struck Monday, resolving hours of tense negotiations that pit both chambers against each other and sent the state’s judiciary into a panic. Passed hours before the session’s end, the legislation would kick base pay for district court judges up from $140,000 to $175,000, a 25% increase. The deal will also increase state elected officials’ retirement pay, which is currently tied to those base salaries rather than their own. Lawmakers make $7,200 in salary for their part-time service. In the future, however, jurist pay raises and legislative pensions will be delinked and the Texas Ethics Commission will decide on annuity increases every five years, beginning in 2030.

“This is an essential step to maintaining a strong and qualified judiciary in the state of Texas,” said state Rep. Jeff Leach, the bill’s House sponsor. Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Jimmy Blacklock in January had urged lawmakers to shore up judicial pay in Texas, which ranks 49th in the nation for district court judges, according to a 2024 report by the Texas Judicial Compensation Commission. There was wide support for the raise, but friction arose after Leach, R-Plano, amended the bill to decouple lawmakers’ pensions from jurists’ salaries. State Sen. Jose Mene´ndez, D-San Antonio, challenged the amendment late Friday night, saying it wasn’t germane to the subject of the proposal. Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick upheld the point of order—a rarity for the Senate that signaled he also disapproved of the change. Then, the Senate simply pulled down the amendment, something that shocked Capitol veterans. Typically, chambers appoint groups of members—called conference committees— to hash out such differences. The House didn’t back down on its changes over the weekend, despite public pressure from Patrick to keep pensions and judicial pay linked. Blacklock and another Supreme Court justice, Brett Busby, implored the chambers to compromise in a letter sent to all lawmakers on Saturday.

