2 Chinese nationals charged with smuggling potential ‘agroterrorism’ fungus into US: DOJ

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2025 at 11:38 am

J. David Ake/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Two Chinese nationals have been charged with allegedly smuggling into the U.S. a fungus called "Fusarium graminearum, which scientific literature classifies as a potential agroterrorism weapon," the Justice Department said Tuesday.

Yunqing Jian, 33, and Zunyong Liu, 34, citizens of the People’s Republic of China, were allegedly receiving Chinese government funding for their research, some of which at the University of Michigan, the Justice Department said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

