Legislature ends session in ‘unified and solid place’

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2025 at 1:31 pm

AUSTIN – The Dallas Morning News reports that cheers rose under Texas Capitol’s pink granite dome on Monday as 181 lawmakers and the thousands of lobbyists, advocates and citizens in their policy-soaked orbit wrapped up their 140-day legislative session with a pocketful of wins – and some bruising losses. “We’ve accomplished a lot in this session, but there’s still more work to be done,” Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington, one of the most vocal House conservatives, said in a floor speech announcing his retirement after six terms. “While more Texas GOP priorities passed this session than the previous ones, there were still missed opportunities and so much more left to do. Just like both sides have said every session.” Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, got much of what he wanted, including a $1 billion private school voucher-like program, but fell short in one of his priorities: bail reform. Lawmakers were able to agree on some bail reform but failed on a proposal that would have denied bail to repeat offenders accused of major violent crimes.

He has not said whether he’ll call a special session on the issue – just one thread of uncertainty that hangs over the Capitol as lawmakers and their staff trickle back to their districts this week. Another question remained after the Republican-led Texas House and Senate gaveled out “Sine Die,” Latin for “without a day” on the 89th Texas Legislature: How would Abbott use his veto powers over the next 20 days? The governor is under pressure to kill a proposed ban on retail hemp shops, with the industry holding a news conference Monday morning, even as lawmakers convened for their final session, to turn up the heat on a growing backlash against the ban. Abbott has until June 22 to veto any legislation that passed in the last 10 days of the session, including individual items on the budget. The start of the session on Jan. 14 was marked by the raucous, partisan and drawn-out election of House Speaker Dustin Burrows, a Lubbock Republican who steered the House through what Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick recently called “the most successful session” he’d seen in his 10 years in office. “We started this session as a House with a bit of uncertainty, and I believe that we ended in a much more unified and solid place,” Burrows said Monday just before the House adjourned for the session. “I am very proud of where we landed. I’m proud of the work that we accomplished this session…. Each of you worked hard, long hours, and I believe we have made Texas a much better place because of our work.” On Sine Die, the atmosphere was less like a turf war and more like the last day of summer camp, with posters being passed around for signatures, families joining lawmakers on the chamber floors, and scores of resolutions thanking the backbone of the Capitol: The lawmakers’ staff, House and Senate clerks and sergeants-at-arms, and floor caucuses were showered with gratitude in flowery speeches and resolutions. Specialty caucuses in the House picked their favorite freshmen, while senators wore lapel roses and named a new Senate president pro tempore, Rep. Charles Perry – the Lubbock Republican who pushed through the hemp ban and the medical marijuana expansion. The pro tem serves as the Senate’s presiding officer in the absence of the lieutenant governor, who serves as the president of the Senate. Lawmakers unveiled a portrait of Rep. Senfornia Thompson, D-Houston, the longest-serving House member, by the artist Kermit Oliver. Thompson was first elected in 1972. In an 11th-hour dustup on Monday afternoon, the House and Senate appeared gridlocked over legislation to increase the pay of judges, which ranks 49th in the country and is historically tied to lawmaker pensions. By early afternoon, lawmakers agreed on a compromise to allow their pensions to rise with this judicial pay increase but separate the two in the future.

