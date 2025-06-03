East Texas Food Bank plans free summer food program

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2025 at 10:55 am

Tyler – The East Texas Food Bank kicks off the free Summer Food Program for children on Tuesday, June 3, at 35 East Texas locations with a special event at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. featuring food, activities and more. “It’s so important to make sure children do not go hungry in the summer just because school is out,” said David Emerson, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “Here in East Texas, 1 in 4 children are food insecure so it’s up to our community to make sure we fill that meal gap when the school year ends and kids lose access to free and reduced-price meals they depend on.” ETFB will help ensure children don’t go hungry when school is out—tackling geographic, financial, and systemic barriers to food access. This summer, ETFB will serve 106,000 meals to over 3,000 children. Meals are provided at various community sites Monday-Friday. There is no need to register. The program is for children 18 and younger. Besides the meal, some of the locations at parks, churches and libraries offer other free activities for children. Check with the Summer Food Program you plan to visit for more information. For the full list of locations and serving times visit EastTexasFoodBank.org/SummerFood or by calling 903-597-3663.

