U.S. Marshals warn against phone scams

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2025 at 11:02 am

TYLER – According to a press release from The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) and the FBI, there are several imposter scams involving individuals claiming to be members of the USMS, court officers, or other law enforcement officials.

The USMS is urging people to report the calls their Local FBI office and file a consumer complaint with the Federal Trade Commission, which has the ability to detect patterns of fraud from the information collected. Texas residents have experienced a recent uptick in these scam calls.

During these calls, scammers attempt to collect a fine for phony threats of arrests or other legal sanctions due to claims of identity theft, failing to report for jury duty, civil process issues or under the premise of a false crime. They then tell victims that they can avoid arrest by making a payment first. Often that means withdrawing cash and transferring it to “the government” by depositing cash into bitcoin ATMs or other electronic means such as prepaid cards.

Scammers use many tactics to sound and appear credible. They sometimes provide information like badge numbers, names of actual law enforcement officials and federal judges, and courthouse addresses. They sometimes spoof government phone numbers to appear on caller IDs as if they are calling from a government agency or the court.

The scammer provides identity confirming information to the victim by telling them old home addresses, phone numbers, and other personally identifying information that seem to make their claims legitimate – but are usually readily available in public records. The scammer then provides a fake personal ID number, case number for the investigation, and warrant number. The call then ends with the scammer advising the victim that they will be contacted again by an investigator.

A short time later, the victim is contacted by someone else, identifying themselves as a member of the USMS, court officer, or other law enforcement official who is looking into the case. The scammer reviews the previous conversation the victim had, and tells the victim there are two ways to resolve the issue:

1) hire a criminal lawyer to represent the victim or option

2) pay the cash fine. In some cases, the scammers will send fraudulent court documents to the victim, threatening legal action if a payment is not received.

The victim is instructed to stay on the phone so the conversation can be recorded, and used as proof of the victim’s compliance. The victim is then instructed to withdraw “80% of their physical assets” and deposit them into a personal, digital wallet (Bitcoin) while saving withdrawal receipts and deposit receipts to be reviewed by the investigating official once a meeting can be established. The victim is then told their money will be transferred back to them once the process is completed, and the victim will be cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.

To make the scam seem more realistic, the numbers appearing in the caller ID may be spoofed to display the office number of the USMS or court office, and maybe a specific judicial district. The victim is also instructed to confirm the authenticity of the caller by visiting the USMS or judicial district website.

The final step in the scam is that the scammer instructs the victim to send a photo of their driver’s license to a phone number provided by the scammer. The victim is then instructed to send the QR code scanned at the Bitcoin deposit kiosks.

There have been many victims reporting losses in the thousands to tens of thousands of dollars. The USMS regularly receives inquiries from victims and potential victims of this scam.

If you believe you were a victim of such a scam, you are encouraged to report the incident to your local FBI office and to the FTC.

The US Marshal’s offices has also given a list of things to remember:

• The U.S. Marshals Service WILL NEVER ask for credit/debit card/gift card numbers, wire transfers, or bank routing numbers, or to make bitcoin deposits for any purpose.

• NEVER divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers.

• Report scam phone calls to your local FBI office and to the FTC.

• You can remain anonymous when you report.

• Authenticate the call by calling the clerk of the court’s office of the U.S. District Court in your area, and verify the court order and case numbers given by the caller.

