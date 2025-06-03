$50,000 in fire damage to Longview recycling facility

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2025 at 10:18 am

LONGVIEW – Our news partner KETK reports that the Longview Fire Department said they responded to a fire at the Alpha Omega Recycling facility on Sunday.

The fire was reported after workers at the Alpha Omega facility on 315 Whatley Road noticed that smoke had started coming from chemicals. Longview Fire Department said this smoke suggested the materials in the facility had spontaneously combusted.

After Longview firefighters had responded to the facility, the found smoke coming from the back of an exterior structure. Longview Fire Department said their firefighters were able to contain the fire damage to the structure and one of its walls.

No injuries were reported and Longview Fire Department estimated the fire did around $50,000 in damage. The fire department responded to the facility with six fire engines, three ladder trucks, two ambulances and six support vehicles.

The facility, which is owned by the Amlon Group, recycles liquid waste, metal industrial waste and hazardous materials for businesses.

