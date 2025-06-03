One dead after 50 shots fired into home

Posted/updated on: June 3, 2025 at 3:42 am

TEXARKANA — A man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a Texarkana homicide and is accused of firing more than 50 rounds into the house that led to the death of a 21-year-old.

According to our news partner KETK, detectives were able to find the suspect and worked with Houston PD officers last week to arrest 24-year-old Benjamin Brem.

Just after midnight on May 10, officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 1300 block of Carroll Street. According to police, officers discovered an injured 52-year-old man and 21-year-old Jaylen Betts dead inside the house. The 52-year-old man was taken to the hospital; however, an update on his condition has not been released. More than 50 rounds were fired into the house from the street, according to officers. Brem is expected to be brought back to Texarkana from Houston and will be booked for murder and evading arrest.

Go Back