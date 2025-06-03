2023 fatal shooting suspect in custody

UPDATE: According to the Texas DPS, 32-year-old Trevor McEuen who was wanted for murder was taken into custody early Monday morning in Van Zandt County after a SWAT standoff.

McEuen is being held at the Kaufman County Jail on the following charges: Capital murder by terror threat/other felony, five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, arson, murder.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Kaufman County has issued a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of a man wanted for murder.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:33 a.m. on Monday, Trevor McEuen removed his ankle monitor and left his family’s home in Van Zandt County hours before he was due in court on a murder charge, the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the arrest affidavit from the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, on May 1, 2023 law enforcement responded to a shooting on Neal Road in Forney where officers had view of the suspect, McEuen, and were in a negotiation standoff.

Officials said deputies found a victim dead inside the driver side of a new black Ford Pickup with several gunshot wounds. Outside the pickup they found shell casing from a firearm.

Afterwards a deputy spoke with a witness that observed the shooting. “The witness stated that he observed [McEuen] run his vehicle into the victim’s vehicle, then begin to shoot at the victim’s vehicle several times,” the affidavit said.

According to officials, McEuen then surrendered and was taken into custody and transported into the interview room inside the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.

“During the interview, [McEuen] provided an admission of guilt by saying he discharged his rifle (firearm) at the victim, causing the death of the victim,” the affidavit said.

Officials said that Kaufman County has an active warrant for bail revocation for capital murder. Authorities are asking East Texans if they see anything suspicious in the area to contact 911 and not to attempt to apprehend McEuen.

“It is currently unknown whether McEuen fled on foot or in a vehicle, and there is no description of the clothing he may be wearing,” Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office said. “Authorities also have not confirmed whether he is armed.”

The sheriff’s office said they believe McEuen has left the Van Zandt County area and the public should not be in fear of their safety.

