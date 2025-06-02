Democratic Sen. Schiff again asks White House officials to disclose financial transactions

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2025 at 4:33 pm

Photo by: William B. Plowman/NBC via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff in a letter to White House chief of staff Susie Wiles sent Monday, repeated his calls for the White House to issue a full disclosure of financial transactions from senior officials.

The new ask comes after the California senator -- along with 25 other Democratic members of Congress -- sent a separate letter to Wiles in April that outlined his concern surrounding potential ethics violations, asking for a commitment from all senior White House and executive branch employees to "expeditiously" transmit all reports related to their securities transactions since the start of Trump's term to the Office of Government Ethics, and that the reports be made public.

That April letter was sent in the wake of President Donald Trump's sudden pause that month of his sweeping set of tariffs, which triggered widespread concern from Schiff and other Democrats that those close to the president might have engaged in insider trading as markets rose following the pause.

In his Monday letter, addressed to Wiles like the first but also including White House Counsel David Warrington, Schiff notes that senior executive White House officials are “now beyond the maximum allowable filing period for individuals who began their service at the outset of the Administration” under federal ethics laws, which mandate that they file public annual financial disclosure documents, including a new entrant report, within 30 days of assuming their duties.

“The White House has yet to disclose any financial disclosure or transaction reports, even after widespread concern of potential insider trading following President Trump's sudden pause of sweeping tariffs in early April,” Schiff writes in the letter, first shared first with ABC News.

“According to OGE’s disclosure database to date, no new entrant reports for any senior White House officials have been made available for public disclosure, despite legal requirements under the Ethics in Government Act and the clear public interest in the financial disclosures of senior executive branch leaders, raising questions as to whether the required public reports have yet to be submitted to OGE for certification,” he added.

Asked by ABC News for comment on the letter, White House spokesman Kush Desai said on Monday, “The American people remain highly concerned about Nancy Pelosi’s long, documented history of insider trading and eagerly await Adam Schiff refocusing his political stunt on serious issues, like Pelosi’s portfolio.”

Pelosi has faced allegations of trading on inside information during her time in Congress but has denied any impropriety.

Copied on Schiff's letter is also Jamieson Greer, the acting director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, and Scott Gast, the ethics attorney in the White House counsel's office.

In their April letter, the Democrats requested a response from Wiles no later than May 9, 2025, and for a "detailed plan" for how the administration plans to address any officials and employees who might have failed to file required disclosures from the start of the administration.

A spokesperson for Schiff said that they received from the White House an acknowledgement that they had received the letter, but provided no answers to their demands.

In the newest letter, Schiff asked for Wiles and Warrington to send, no later than on June 10, a list of all White House officials required to file new entrant reports; an explanation for the failure to transmit any new entrant reports to OGE for second-level review and certification; the current status and anticipated timeline for the submission and public posting of all overdue disclosures; a list of any filing extensions requested and granted by designated White House ethics officials and the duration of those extensions; and whether any late filing fees have been imposed for delinquent filings, as required by law.

“Transparency and compliance with ethics laws are essential. The American public deserves to know that those serving at the highest levels of government are free from financial conflicts of interest and have complied with the laws designed to safeguard the integrity of public service. I look forward to reviewing your responses,” the senator concluded.

Trump's tariffs have faced a number of court challenges. An appeals court reinstated Trump's tariffs this week after a Wednesday court order blocked them. The appeals court decision stands for the time being.

The block on the tariffs came after the Court of International Trade decided that the administration's evocation of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not give the president the right to set "unlimited" tariffs. The Trump administration argued that the court order may harm their progress in negotiations.

Schiff has been a critic and target of Trump since his days in the House. Former President Joe Biden, during his last hours in office, issued a preemptive pardon for Schiff in connection with his work on the House's Jan. 6 select committee. Schiff has called that pardon “unnecessary” and “unwise.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back