6-year-old boy killed during alleged exorcism, mother charged with murder: Sheriff

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2025 at 4:33 pm

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

(ST. LUCIE, Fla.) -- A 6-year-old boy was found dead in his Florida home during a welfare check after he didn't show up to school for over two weeks, authorities said. His mother has now been charged with his murder after she allegedly told detectives he died while she was trying to "exorcise demons out of her son's body."

Authorities responded to the child's Fort Pierce home on Friday, after school resource deputies had requested a welfare check. The boy -- Ra'myl Pierre, a student at Samuel Gaines Academy -- had been absent since May 14, according to St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Toro.

The boy's mother, Rhonda Joyce Paulynice, led a responding deputy inside to his bedroom, where he was found dead in a bed, according to Del Toro.

"In speaking with the mother, she believed she was being told by God to basically exorcise demons out of the child's body," Del Toro said during a press briefing on Friday. "When the child had stopped moving and basically passed away, at that point, she felt the child had been released of those demons and was waiting for him to basically come back at that time."

It was not immediately clear how the boy died, but investigators believe the homicide occurred on May 18, the last day the mother spoke to him, according to Del Toro.

An autopsy was conducted on Saturday. The medical examiner's office said it is unable to release any information on the case due to the active criminal investigation.

Paulynice has been charged with second-degree murder, failure to report a death and willfully touching or moving a body. She was denied bond on the murder charge during her initial court appearance on Saturday.

Her public defender had no comment on the case when contacted by ABC News.

During the investigation, the mother would go from laughing to crying at the scene, according to Del Toro.

The mother and son were the only ones who lived in the home, according to Del Toro. The sheriff's office had responded to the house previously, including for "domestic issues" earlier this year involving a family member who previously lived there and, most recently, a "medical issue" involving the mother on May 17, the day before the child is believed to have been killed, he said.

"But nothing involving the child that will lead us to where we're at today," Del Toro said.

The St. Lucie County school district said it will be offering grief counseling and support services to students and employees.

"Our hearts are with the student's family, friends, classmates, and all who loved and cared for him during this incredibly difficult time," St. Lucie Public Schools said in a statement.

"Out of respect for the family's privacy, and the ongoing investigation, we will not be releasing any further information at this time," it added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back