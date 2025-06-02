Texas Republicans risk blowback in rural areas that rely on Medicaid, SNAP

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2025 at 3:40 pm

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Express-News reports along the Louisiana border in East Texas, a rural area struggling with some of the highest unemployment rates in the state, government benefits for healthcare and food have become a necessity for many families, with among the highest participation rates in the state. It is also a deeply Republican area, where in many counties President Donald Trump carried the vote by more than a three-to-one margin in 2024. And with Republicans in Congress weighing hundreds of billions of dollars in cuts to Medicaid, food stamps and other programs over the next decade, East Texas and other rural areas around the country are at the center of a debate among conservatives about how far should they go in cutting a social safety net upon which the rural areas they represent rely. Republican leaders in the House, which passed a spending package last month, have promised the cuts will be achieved by removing “waste, fraud and abuse” from the system, largely by the expansion of work requirements and tougher reporting requirements for recipients.

But as the Senate considers the legislation, there’s also an acknowledgement by some Republicans in Washington and Texas that many qualified recipients will inevitably lose their benefits. In East Texas, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims, a Republican, said he supported Trump’s efforts to slash government spending but it was up to state and federal officials to make sure those who met the requirements were kept on the rolls. “Sometimes you will catch some of the people who are in need of those cuts, it’s bound to happen,” he said. “As long as you have good people, active and involved, who can see who really needs it, I think we’ll be okay.” Democrats have already latched onto the issue ahead of next year’s midterm elections, with House Majority Forward, a nonprofit affiliated with House Democratic leadership, announcing last month it was launching an ad campaign attacking House Republicans who voted for the spending bill in 25 districts across California, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.

