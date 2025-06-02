Today is Monday June 02, 2025
ktbb logo


East Texas Food Bank summer food kickoff is tomorrow

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2025 at 3:19 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

East Texas Food Bank summer food kickoff is tomorrow Tyler – The East Texas Food Bank will have their summer food kickoff event Tuesday, at 11:00 a.m. at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler. Food Bank CEO David Emerson will be the keynote speaker, as he will talk about the benefits of the program, and feeding kids this summer. Lunch will be served for kids 18 and younger. Activities like face painting, balloon animals and games will be offered. ETFB will have Summer Food sites at 35 locations in East Texas. To see a map for those locations, go here.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC