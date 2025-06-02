East Texas Food Bank summer food kickoff is tomorrow

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2025 at 3:19 pm

Tyler – The East Texas Food Bank will have their summer food kickoff event Tuesday, at 11:00 a.m. at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler. Food Bank CEO David Emerson will be the keynote speaker, as he will talk about the benefits of the program, and feeding kids this summer. Lunch will be served for kids 18 and younger. Activities like face painting, balloon animals and games will be offered. ETFB will have Summer Food sites at 35 locations in East Texas. To see a map for those locations, go here.

