$441K grant given to UT Tyler to develop cancer-targeting nanotechnology

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2025 at 3:14 pm

TYLER — Our news partner KETK reports that The National Institutes of Health has issued UT Tyler a $441,000 grant for funding to develop cancer-targeting nanotechnology.

“At UT Tyler, we’re committed to advancing research that can save lives,” interim dean of UT Tyler Fisch College of Pharmacy Dr. Pamella Ochoa said. “This NIH grant not only affirms the excellence of our faculty but also highlights our continued role in driving scientific innovation that can benefit East Texas and beyond.”

1 in 10 adults has received a cancer diagnosis, according to UT Tyler. Dr. Santosh Aryal’s and Dr. Farah Deba’s research will focus on using immune system cells to target cancer with nanotechnology.

“By combining advanced nanotechnology with immune cell biology, Doctors Aryal and Deba are paving the way for more precise and personalized cancer treatments that could transform how we approach cancer care,” Dr. Rahmat M. Talukder said.

Their project will offer students hands-on experience with cancer research in real time by assisting in data collection, experimental design, gaining critical thinking skills and problem-solving skills.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of this grant is the learning experiences it creates for students,” Aryal said. “Undergraduate students in biology, engineering, nursing and chemistry, pharmacy students and post-doctoral students will all be involved in this project, contributing to the future of health care outcomes nationally and worldwide.”

