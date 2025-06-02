Today is Monday June 02, 2025
Man arrested in connection to wife’s murder

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2025 at 3:14 pm
Man arrested in connection to wife’s murderCOOKVILLE – A man in connection to the death of his wife who was found dead in Cookville on Sunday, according to a report from our news partner KETK.

The Titus County sheriff’s office said they responded to a possible murder reported on Sunday in the 500 block of County Road 3130 in Cookville. When deputies arrived at the scene they found a dead woman that was identified as Amy Denmon Allen, 54.

Amy’s husband, Michael Paul Allen, 52, was taken in to custody at the scene. According to the sheriff’s office, he was then interviewed by the Titus County Criminal Investigation Division and arrested for murder.

Allen was arraigned on Monday and his bond has been set at $1 million. The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate this case.



