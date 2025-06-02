Flint man arrested after injuring family member

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2025 at 3:14 pm

FLINT – Our news partner KETK reports that a Flint man was arrested on Saturday evening after shoving his disabled mom’s head into a wall and elbowing her in the mouth.

According to a Smith County arrest affidavit, a deputy talked to the victim at her home on Frederick Circle about an assault that happened on Saturday between her and her son.

The victim told the deputy that her son, Kerry Dewayne Campbell, “has changed ever since he has gotten into a relationship,” and he was upset because she wasn’t letting him bring his girlfriend to his house.

The affidavit said that Campbell attempted to enter her home, but she was holding the front door closed to prevent him from coming in. “Then [the victim] stated that Campbell grabbed her torso and moved her out of the way,” the document said. “Campbell grabbed her by the face and shoved her head into the wall, and then Campbell elbowed Kerry’s mouth.”

The victim explained that he was not acting like himself; he was acting like the “wolverine.” He displayed a lot of anger, and she believed he was on a narcotic.

The victim also told the deputy that Campbell could have possibly fractured her rib during the assault, and that she was disabled.

Campbell was arrested at 5:39 p.m. on Saturday for injury to a disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, but posted bond the following day.

