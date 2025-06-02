Woman arrested for selling fentanyl-laced pills, leading to a death

CROCKETT – Our news partner KETK reports that a Crockett woman has been arrested after allegedly selling counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl that led to a man’s death.

The Crockett Police Department said that they received reports of an unresponsive man on May 21 and went to the person’s apartment on Sallas Street at around 11 p.m. Once on the scene, officers along with Houston County EMS discovered the individual had died, which was believed to be caused by a drug overdose.

Inside the victim’s apartment, officers reported finding small blue pills marked “M 30” which are known to resemble oxycodone or Percocet. Further investigation led officials to believe that the pills were counterfeit and contained fentanyl, causing the victim’s death.

Authorities discovered that the victim had bought the pills from Kimberlee Ann Sherman of Crockett and obtained an arrest warrant for Sherman on May 22. She was arrested later that day and charged with delivery of a controlled substance.

The next day, Sherman posted a $25,000 bond and was released.

The Crockett Police Department confirmed that the pills the victim purchased were counterfeit and contained fentanyl.

