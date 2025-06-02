Man sentenced to 30 years for sexually assaulting six adopted children

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2025 at 10:13 am

WOOD COUNTY – Our news partner KETK reports that an East Texas man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting his adopted children.

In 2018, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Kevin Ray Larsson after one of his adopted children reported he had been sexually abusing them. According to officials, the child reported that Larsson had improper relations with her when she was 5-years-old.

As the investigation continued into 2023, at least six of Larsson’s adopted children claimed that he had sexually assaulted them, according to a press release from the Wood County District Attorney’s Office. Larsson later admitted to having inappropriate sexual conduct with one of the children.

On Thursday, Larsson pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault, indecency with a child and indecency with a child sexual contact committed against his adopted children, the press release stated.

Following his guilty plea Larsson was sentenced to 30 years in state prison and ordered to pay $2,800 in fines. A lifetime protective order was also granted for all of Larsson’s nine adopted children, he is prohibited from having any contact with them and he’ll have to register as a sex offender, according to the press release.

Wood County Criminal District Attorney Angela Albers spoke about the tragedy of the case and the lasting impact it will have on the victims.

“This case is a horrible tragedy for these children. They were adopted by this man and he was supposed to care for, provide for, and nurture them—instead, he turned into a monster and committed heinous actions against them that they are still suffering the effects of to this day. My office had numerous conversations with the victims and the victims’ mother and discussed the probability of the children being retraumatized by the effects of having to testify against the Defendant in a jury trial.

After those discussions, the victims agreed to the terms of this plea bargain and made it clear they wanted to put this monster behind them and move on with their lives. This defendant committed vile acts against young children, and he is going to spend the next few decades of his life behind bars for it.

I hope that this allows the victims to move forward with their lives and heal from this tragedy. As they told the defendant in court, they are not his victims—they are survivors. My office will continue to protect children just like them in Wood County and hold the people that harm them accountable to the fullest extent of the law.” said Albers

Go Back