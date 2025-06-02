National gas price average sees weekly drop

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2025 at 9:58 am

TEXAS – The nation’s average price of gasoline has returned to a decline, falling 3.8 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.09 per gallon, according to GasBuddy® data compiled from more than 12 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is down 6.9 cents from a month ago and is 41.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 2.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.465 per gallon.

“The national average price of gasoline has continued its gentle descent over the last week, with the most notable declines seen in the Great Lakes region, where a minor refinery issue was resolved, sending wholesale gas prices lower,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We’re also beginning to see prices retreat in California, a trend that should soon extend across much of the West Coast as additional gasoline shipments from Asia help offset recent refinery disruptions. While gasoline inventories remain somewhat tight heading into the summer, I’m optimistic that increased refinery output could pave the way for further price declines. That said, any unexpected outages could still cause short-term price bumps.”

