In brief: ‘King of the Hill’ season 14 gets release date and more

We now know the premiere date for the King of the Hill revival. Season 14 of the show will premiere Aug. 4 on Hulu. The 10-episode season will drop in its entirety. It picks up several years after the Hill family was last seen in the season 13 finale. A now-retired Hank and Peggy Hill return to find a changed Arlen, Texas, after years of working in Saudi Arabia, while Bobby has turned 21 and is navigating his adult life as a chef working in Dallas ...

Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski is set to act alongside Sistine Stallone and Mischa Barton in the upcoming mafia crime thriller Bad News on the Doorstep. Deadline first reported the casting news on the upcoming film, which is set in the 1950s and follows a coming-of-age story about Frank and Gino, two Italian-American high school football prodigies ...

Issa Rae will star in and produce the upcoming comedy-thriller Good People, Bad Things. According to Deadline, the film follows a woman who gets lost inside a seemingly infinite parking garage before discovering she is not alone ...

News Partner
