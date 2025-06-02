Gun Barrel City Police searching for man

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2025 at 5:48 am

GUN BARREL CITY – According to our news partner KETK, the Gun Barrel City Police Department is currently searching for a man that led Henderson County law enforcement on a search to Eustace overnight. Gun Barrel City PD said officers were doing a traffic stop in the 100 block of Trailwind Street in Gun Barrel City on Saturday at around 9:36 p.m. when a man ran from the vehicle.

According to a post from Gun Barrel City PD, the man was identified as Terrence Marshawn Carter, a Black man from Henderson. Officials said Carter has a active patrol violation from the Texas Pardon and Parole Board. Gun Barrel City PD and other agencies searched the area and K9 Aygo was able to track Carter into a creek near the 1000 block of East Main Street, Gun Barrel City PD said. Aygo was unable to track any further at that point.

Then at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, officials said a Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputy found Carter on Highway 175E but he ran again. The K9 was called out to search for him again but during their search the sheriff’s office was called out to a gas station at 206 Highway 175 in Eustace where a person was seen trying to enter semi-trucks.

Gun Barrel City PD officers, Athens Police Department officers, sheriff’s office deputies and the K9 unit responded to the gas station to search the area for Carter. During this search, a resident on FM 316 South near Eustace, called the sheriff’s office about a man at her door matching Carter’s description, according to Gun Barrel City PD.

Officials searched until 6 a.m. on Sunday but could not find Carter. Gun Barrel City PD said they are seeking an arrest warrant for Carter on the charge of evading arrest/detention.

Gun Barrel City PD stated that they believe Carter has left the Eustace area and is heading to Henderson, on the other side of Tyler from Eustace.

Officials asked anyone with information about Carter to contact the the Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-545-8477 or on their app at P3 TIPS. They added that anyone with information could qualify for a cash reward.

