Today is Sunday June 01, 2025
ktbb logo


FBI investigating attack in Boulder, Colorado, as ‘act of terror’

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2025 at 5:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FBI investigating attack in Boulder, Colorado, as ‘act of terror’Police in Boulder, Colorado, are responding to an attack at the Pearl Street Mall that they say left several victims. A suspect was taken into custody, police said.

FBI Director Kash Patel said officials are investigating this incident as a “targeted terror attack.”

“Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available,” Patel said.

The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of 13th Street and Pearl Street. There was a group of people participating in a pro-Israel peaceful demonstration when that attack occurred.

Police responded to reports of a man with a weapon and that people were being set on fire.

There were multiple victims at the scene with injuries consistent with burns, police said.

Police said the scene has been contained but have evacuated the area from Broadway to the west, Pine Street to the north and 16th Street to the east and Walnut Street to the south.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis called the attack a “heinous act of terror.”

“Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable. While details emerge, the state works with local and federal law enforcement to support this investigation,” Polis wrote on X.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC