FBI investigating attack in Boulder, Colorado, as ‘act of terror’

Police in Boulder, Colorado, are responding to an attack at the Pearl Street Mall that they say left several victims. A suspect was taken into custody, police said.

FBI Director Kash Patel said officials are investigating this incident as a “targeted terror attack.”

“Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available,” Patel said.

The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of 13th Street and Pearl Street. There was a group of people participating in a pro-Israel peaceful demonstration when that attack occurred.

Police responded to reports of a man with a weapon and that people were being set on fire.

There were multiple victims at the scene with injuries consistent with burns, police said.

Police said the scene has been contained but have evacuated the area from Broadway to the west, Pine Street to the north and 16th Street to the east and Walnut Street to the south.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis called the attack a “heinous act of terror.”

“Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable. While details emerge, the state works with local and federal law enforcement to support this investigation,” Polis wrote on X.

