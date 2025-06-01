Today is Sunday June 01, 2025
ktbb logo


Passenger ejected from vehicle during crash

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2025 at 4:38 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SMITH COUNTY – Passenger ejected from vehicle during crashOur news partners at KETK report a passenger was reportedly ejected from a vehicle following a crash in Smith County this afternoon. According to the Community Outreach Coordinator for Smith County ESD2, Nikki Simmons, the crash occurred at FM 2908 at around 12:40 p.m. Simmons did confirm the crash was a rollover, causing one person to be ejected from the vehicle. One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Simmons.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC