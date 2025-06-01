Passenger ejected from vehicle during crash

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2025 at 4:38 pm

SMITH COUNTY – Our news partners at KETK report a passenger was reportedly ejected from a vehicle following a crash in Smith County this afternoon. According to the Community Outreach Coordinator for Smith County ESD2, Nikki Simmons, the crash occurred at FM 2908 at around 12:40 p.m. Simmons did confirm the crash was a rollover, causing one person to be ejected from the vehicle. One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Simmons.

Go Back