5 shot, 1 fatally, in gunfight at outdoor gathering in Virginia, say police

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2025 at 3:16 pm

At least five people were shot, one fatally, early Sunday when a gunfight erupted between two groups of people at a large outdoor gathering in Danville, Virginia, police said.

The shooting occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on private property in the town near the North Carolina border, the Danville Police Department said in a statement.

Officers responded after receiving reports of multiple shots fired, authorities said.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body and sitting alone in a Chrysler sedan that was parked in the middle of a roadway, according to the police statement. The man, identified by police at 22-year-old Jay’Shaun Tiejae White of Hurt, Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

A man believed to have been driving the Chrysler when the shooting broke out was discovered on an adjacent street also suffering from a gunshot wound, police said, adding that he was taken by ambulance to the SOVAH Health hospital in Danville. His condition was not immediately available.

Three other gunshot victims, two adult men and a 19-year-old woman, later showed up in private vehicles at SOVAH Health and were treated for their injuries, police said.

The three men wounded in the shooting remained hospitalized as of Sunday afternoon, according to the police statement.

“The initial investigation into this incident revealed that there was a large outdoor gathering on a property located just off the intersection of Carver Drive and Cheyenne Drive and that gunshots were exchanged between the Chrysler and other individuals at the gathering,” according to the Danville Police Department statement.

No arrests were announced in the shooting. The Danville Police Department asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact detectives immediately.

