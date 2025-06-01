Today is Sunday June 01, 2025
UT Tyler student chosen for UT System Board of Regents

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2025 at 11:37 am
TYLER –UT Tyler student chosen for UT System Board of Regents A student from the University of Texas at Tyler was selected by Governor Abbott to serve a second year as a student regent on the University of Texas System Board of Regents, according to our news partners at KETK. Luke Schwartz, who is currently a graduate student at UT Tyler, was selected to represent students as the student regent for the University of Texas System Board of Regents. Schwartz received his bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas A&M University and is currently pursuing a doctorate of medicine at UT Tyler. Abbott appointed several other student regents for public university boards across the state. A board of regents will govern the activities of each university in their system. In Texas, public university boards are appointed by the governor.

Students who were appointed as student regents by Gov. Abbott on Friday include:

Kohl Crawford from Texas Southern University
Jaquavous Doucette from Texas A&M University
Donavan Brown from Texas State
Eli Health from Texas Tech University
Alyssa Flores from Texas Woman’s University
Adrian Caraves from Univeristy of Houston
Hayden Wochele University of North Texas
Abbott also selected Lisa Cantu of Texas A&M University to serve on the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. The board strives to be an advocate for high education while promoting access to anyone looking to receive a college education.



