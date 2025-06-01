Robert Morris responds to abuse allegations in filing

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2025 at 10:41 am

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that Gateway Church founder Robert Morris, in a new court filing written by his attorneys, publicly responded to Cindy Clemishire’s sexual abuse allegations and said he had a “highly inappropriate relationship” with her. “While Morris is certainly deserving of the victim’s punches, Morris is tired of being the punching bag of Gateway’s current leadership as it tries to play its game of blame-shifting,” his lawyer, Bill Mateja, told The Dallas Morning News. Attorneys for Morris filed documents Friday in Tarrant County District Court in the ongoing litigation between Morris and Gateway over Morris’ demand for millions in retirement pay from the church. The filings include a statement Morris was supposedly going to issue from the pulpit in 2011 admitting to “inappropriate behavior” with Clemishire.

Morris, 63, resigned from Gateway Church last June, several days after Clemishire, 55, publicly accused him of sexually abusing her in the 1980s from ages 12 to 17. “Pastor Morris does not dispute that he had a highly inappropriate relationship with CC [Clemishire] in the 1980’s,” the Friday filing says. “Ostensibly, Gateway forced out Pastor Morris because he was not ‘transparent’ with Gateway’s leadership about his relationship with Ms. Cindy Clemishire (CC),” according to the filing. It then alleges that Gateway’s leadership “knew the facts” of Morris’ actions with Clemishire. “Our filings demonstrate that Morris was fully transparent with Gateway’s leadership — full stop,” Mateja said. Gateway removed four of its elders in November following an investigation by Haynes Boone, a law firm the church hired to investigate the Clemishire abuse allegations and past Gateway leadership’s response.

Go Back