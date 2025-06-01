One dead after semi-truck hits man walking on US Highway 59 in Burke

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2025 at 7:57 am

BURKE – The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said one man has died after he ran into the path of a Kenworth truck on U.S. Highway 59 in Burke on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said Nathaniel Jared Yinger, 40 of Westminster, MD, apparently left the road at around 1 p.m. in a yellow Honda Fit which got stuck in the median to the left of US Highway 59 northbound, just south of Stringer Road.

According to a press release from Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman, evidence indicated that “Yinger knowingly exited the median on foot where his car was stuck and ran into the inside northbound traffic lane directly in the path of a Kenworth truck tractor/semi-trailer combination transporting a load of passenger cars.”

When Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and sheriff’s office deputies arrived, Yinger’s body was found on the highway. They began investigating and Justice of the Peace Precinct Four for Diboll, Judge Rodney Cheshire, arrived to pronounce Yinger dead.

The troopers and deputies are currently investigating what might have caused Yinger to go out onto the highway. The Kenworth truck was inspected, no violations were found and the sheriff’s office said no charges are expected in this case.

