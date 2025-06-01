Texarkana police arrest man for March shooting

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2025 at 8:51 am

TEXARKANA – The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department said that Omarion Owens was arrested at the Hookah Lounge in Texarkana on Friday night, according to our news partners at KETK. The Texarkana, Texas and Texarkana, Arkansas Police Departments received multiple tips about Owens being at the lounge. When officers converged on the building a foot pursuit began and lasted for two blocks before Owens was arrested. Owens was then taken to the Miller County Jail and was charged for his felony warrants.

Go Back