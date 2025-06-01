Today is Sunday June 01, 2025
ktbb logo


Texarkana police arrest man for March shooting

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2025 at 8:51 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TEXARKANA – Texarkana police arrest man for March shootingThe Texarkana Arkansas Police Department said that Omarion Owens was arrested at the Hookah Lounge in Texarkana on Friday night, according to our news partners at KETK. The Texarkana, Texas and Texarkana, Arkansas Police Departments received multiple tips about Owens being at the lounge. When officers converged on the building a foot pursuit began and lasted for two blocks before Owens was arrested. Owens was then taken to the Miller County Jail and was charged for his felony warrants.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC