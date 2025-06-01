Today is Sunday June 01, 2025
Caminero hits 2 of Tampa Bay’s season-high 5 homers as Rays rout Astros 16-3

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2025 at 6:46 am
HOUSTON (AP) — Junior Caminero hit two of Tampa Bay’s season-high five home runs and Zack Littell threw his first career complete game as the Rays sailed to a 16-3 victory over the Houston Astros Saturday.

Littell (5-5) allowed 10 hits and three runs with six strikeouts. The Rays have won each of Littell’s last seven starts and he’s 5-0 in that stretch.

The 21-year-old Caminero had a career-best four hits and drove in five runs. The performance comes after he set a career high with six RBIs on Thursday in a 13-3 victory.

Yandy Díaz, Jake Mangum and Josh Lowe also homered for the Rays, who had a season-best 18 hits and whose 16 runs tied a season high.

Díaz had a two-run shot in the third and Caminero put the Rays in front 4-3 with his solo homer to the seats in left field to start the fourth.

Tampa Bay led by 2 when Brandon Lowe extended his hitting streak to a career-long 13 games with an RBI double with one out in the sixth. Caminero followed with double to make it 7-3.

Mangum, a rookie who came off the injured list Friday, smacked a ball to the bullpen in right-center for his first career homer to push the lead to 9-3 and a two-run shot by Josh Lowe left Tampa Bay up 11-3.

There were two on with one out in the eighth when Caminero went deep again to make it 14-3 and give him his first career multi-homer game.

Jeremy Peña homered twice for the Astros, who fell to 1-2 in this four-game series.

Houston starter Colton Gordon (0-1) allowed five hits and four runs in five innings.
Key moment

Tampa Bay’s six-run seventh inning made it 11-3.
Key stat

Tampa Bay allowed four or fewer runs for the 12th straight game, which is the team’s longest streak since a 16-game stretch to end the 2021 season.
Up next

Tampa Bay’s Taj Bradley (4-4, 4.38 ERA) opposes RHP Hunter Brown (7-3, 2.00) when the series concludes Sunday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB



