INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pacers forward Jarace Walker was on crutches with a right ankle injury following Indiana’s 125-108 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night and coach Rick Carlisle said he was uncertain of Walker’s availability for the NBA Finals.

Walker will have four full days to recover with Game 1 set for Thursday night at Oklahoma City.

“He’s young so that’s good,” Carlisle said. “I did not see a replay so I don’t know how much, how far it turned over, how much weight he had on it. But when a guy goes down and stays down like that, you’re always holding your breath.”

Walker was injured early in the fourth quarter while defending a drive. His right leg appeared to bend awkwardly, and he stayed down for two more possessions before crawling off the court. He needed help from two trainers to get off the floor and he went straight to the locker room.

Walker did not return. He did not play much in the Knicks series but he made his only shot Saturday, finishing with two points in seven minutes. He was Indiana’s first draft pick in 2023, No. 8 overall.

