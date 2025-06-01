Today is Sunday June 01, 2025
2 shot outside Minnesota high school graduation, suspect in custody: Police

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2025 at 11:28 pm
2 shot outside Minnesota high school graduation, suspect in custody: PoliceTwo people were shot Friday outside a Minnesota college arena during a high school graduation, police said.

The incident took place around 8:20 p.m. local time outside 3M Arena at Mariucci on the University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities campus as the graduation ceremony for Wayzata High School was taking place, the campus police department said in a statement.

The condition and identities of the two victims were not immediately known as of Saturday afternoon.

Police arrested a suspect but did not immediately identify them or provide any more details about a possible motive.

“Authorities do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the area,” the University of Minnesota Police Department said in a statement.

Gov. Tim Walz responded to the shooting on X, calling the incident “horrific.”

“A time of celebration that should never have turned into one of fear and sadness,” Walz wrote. “Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this senseless act of violence,” he wrote.



