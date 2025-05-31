At least 10 killed, 33 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine overnight, officials say

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2025 at 1:04 pm

Jose Colon/Anadolu via Getty Images

(KYIV and LONDON) -- The Ukrainian Air Force said Saturday morning that Russia had carried out 114 aerial attacks on Ukraine overnight with drones and missiles.

At least 10 people were killed and 33 others were injured across Ukraine as a result of Russia's aerial attacks as well as from laser-guided bombs, artillery and smaller drone strikes, according to regional and local authorities.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, one person -- a 9-year-old girl -- was killed and two people -- a 16-year-old boy and an elderly man -- were injured, according to a statement from the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

In the Kharkiv region, five people were injured, according to statements from the Kharkiv city mayor, the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration and the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

In the Kherson region, three people were killed and 12 others were injured, according to statements from the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

In the Donetsk region, five people were killed and nine others were injured, according to a statement from the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, and ,in the Sumy region, one person was killed and five were injured, according to statements from the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again appealed to the U.S. to apply more pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin in pursuit of peace talks to end Moscow's 3-year-old invasion of its neighbor.

"Russian strikes are becoming increasingly brazen and large-scale every night," Zelenskyy wrote in an evening message to Telegram, after consecutive days of intense Russian strikes involving more than 900 attack drones and missiles. "There is no military logic in this, but it is a clear political choice -- the choice of Putin, the choice of Russia -- the choice to keep waging war and destroying lives."

"New and strong sanctions against Russia -- from the United States, from Europe, and from all those around the world who seek peace -- will serve as a guaranteed means of forcing Russia not only to cease fire, but also to show respect," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president is seeking to frame Putin as the key impediment to a peace deal, as Kyiv navigates a fractious bilateral relationship with President Donald Trump's administration.

Months of U.S.-brokered peace talks have failed to produce a lasting ceasefire or a clear framework for a peace deal.

Trump's building frustration has been evident, with Trump saying last weekend that Putin had gone "absolutely crazy," while also rebuking Zelenskyy for causing "problems" with his public statements.

ABC News' David Brennan contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back