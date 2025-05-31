Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial day 17 recap: Combs’ lawyers try to use social media posts to undercut rape allegations

The former personal assistant to Sean “Diddy” Combs, one day after first testifying about the abuse she said she suffered at the hands of the rap mogul now on trial, returned to the witness stand on Friday to be confronted by defense lawyers seeking to undercut her claims of abuse and rape.

Digging through years of social media posts, attorney Brian Steel attempted to suggest that the woman — testifying under the pseudonym “Mia” — misrepresented her feelings about working for Combs during hours of raw and emotional testimony Thursday.

Mia had told jurors the rap mogul threatened her for years, violently threw objects at her, and sexually assaulted her on three occasions including raping her while she was sleeping in his Los Angeles home.

Referring to a series of effusive social media posts by Mia, Steel tried to show jurors that Mia’s feelings toward Combs were different than those she had expressed on the witness stand.

“Thank you for being the good kind of crazy,” she wrote in one post on Combs’ birthday. “Thank you for being a friend and bringing friends into my life.”

While acknowledging that the earlier posts were legitimate, Mia pushed back against Combs’ lawyers’ effort to make her contradict her testimony.

“It’s called psychological abuse,” Mia told jurors why she wrote positive things about Combs in the past.

Capping the third week of testimony in Combs’ sex-trafficking and racketeering trial, Mia is a key witness for prosecutors as they attempt to prove that Combs used his wealth and influence to run a criminal enterprise, including through forced labor and sexual violence. Combs has pleaded not guilty and denies sexually assaulting anyone.

Attempting to counter days of testimony from multiple witnesses about his alleged violence, sexual escapades and illicit drug use, Combs’ lawyers have argued that Combs might have committed other crimes, but they insisted he is not guilty of the felony charges he is facing inside a Manhattan courtroom. He could go to prison for the rest of his life if convicted on all counts.

Combs’ lawyer tries to confront Mia with past social media posts

Combs’ attorney Brian Steel spent the better part of Friday afternoon dredging up Mia’s glowing social media posts about Combs and made it clear he was trying to cast doubt on her claim that the rap mogul traumatized her. The posts, full of emphatic praise and multiple exclamation points, showed Mia posing with Combs, calling him a legend, and thanking him for being her friend.

Showing her post after post, Steel tried to highlight how Mia still offered Combs effusive praise. Mia responded — notably more animated and louder than her testimony on Thursday — by acknowledging that the words were legitimate but insisting that the sentiment was not.

“That’s the person who has traumatized you?” Steel asked, underscoring his theme.

“Yes,” Mia answered.

“Physically?” Steel asked.

“Yes,” she said.

“Sexually?” Steel continued.

“Yes,” Mia replied.

“That’s the legend?” Steel said, quoting one of Mia’s posts back to her.

“Yes,” Mia responded.

In one post on Nov. 4, 2014, five years after Mia said Sean Combs first sexually assaulted her, Mia posted a birthday wish to Combs on Instagram.

“Thank you for being the good kind of crazy,” the message said. “Thank you for being a friend and bringing friends into my life.”

“At this point, you have taken in so much trauma from him, that’s what you told the jury, right?” Steel asked, highlighting his own effort to discredit the woman.

“Yes, I have, but again it was, when the highs were high, the good was good,” Mia explained, adding that her posts on social media – including promotional and sponsored posts – did not necessarily reflect her feelings at the time.

“Why would you promote the person who has stolen your happiness in life?” Steel asked.

“Those were the only people I was around, so that was my life. You had to promote it,” Mia said. “It was a very confusing cycle of ups and downs.”

Combs’ lawyer digs up a past scrapbook to question Mia

Steel employed a similar tactic, bringing up a scrapbook and birthday card that Mia prepared for Combs, suggesting to the jury that her relationship with Combs was more positive than she described on Thursday.

“Happy 45th birthday, Puff Daddy” the top of the page said in bold red letters. The text continued in black pen. “Puff! Sometimes life goes by at catastrophic speeds where you never get to live in and enjoy ‘now,'” the note read. “I hope on this day you get to sit back and take it all in.”

“The man who you say has ruined your life, this is what you write to him?” Steel asked.

“It’s called psychological abuse,” Mia shot back.

Facing Steel’s tough questioning, Mia was composed and animated, explaining to the jury that she was “young and manipulated and eager to survive” at the time. She insisted she stood by her testimony about Combs’ abuse.

“Then why, if you’re being sexually assaulted and your sister is being brutalized physically, are you making a scrapbook for Mr. Combs?” Steel asked. By “sister,” Steel said he was referring to Combs’ ex-girlfriend, the singer Cassie Ventura, with whom Mia said she had a sister-like relationship.

“It’s a lot more complicated than the way you framed that,” Mia shot back. “Ask any abuse victim’s advocate, and they could explain it to you much better than I could.”

Mia says Combs’ alleged abuse was ‘the only world I knew’

To punctuate his at-times repetitive cross-examination, Steel confronted Mia with a series of texts in which she threatened to kill herself after she learned Combs would be dissolving the film company she had been working for.

“I’m going to kill myself. My life is over,” she texted Combs’ chief of staff, Kristina “KK” Khorram.

“You can’t make a statement and then not answer your phone,” Khorram replied in a series of frantic messages.

“I can’t sleep and I’m not ok. I don’t understand how to make this pain go away. It hurts so f—— bad,” she wrote.

Steel said he was using the emotional messages to cast doubt on Mia’s claim that she wanted to escape violence and trauma at the hands of Combs.

“Isn’t this great? You’re away from your abuser?” Steel asked.

“In hindsight, fantastic, but at the time the worst thing ever,” she said. Working for Combs represented “the only world I knew for 24 hours a day for 8 years. It’s like dog years. That’s all I knew. So, it was very overwhelmingly horrific,” she said.

She said she felt it “being ripped away without explanation.”

Mia testifies that Combs tried to reach out to her after Ventura’s lawsuit

Years after she stopped working for Combs, Mia testified that Combs’ bodyguard reached out to her in the days after Ventura filed her explosive civil lawsuit against the rap mogul; a lawsuit that eventually led to the federal prosecution of Combs that kicked off May 5.

Mia said Combs’ bodyguard – known as “D Roc” – tried to catch her up on his life before remarking how “crazy” the lawsuit was.

“Because, you know, Puff and Cass would just fight like a normal couple,” Mia recalled D Roc saying to her. Mia told jurors that his tone made her suspicious, adding that D Roc had “witnessed the violence” firsthand.

According to Mia, D Roc said Combs was planning to call Mia directly. She testified that Combs later did just that.

“I threw my phone as far as it would go, and I ran outside,” Mia recalled. “It was just so triggering.”

Mia said she received another message from Combs asking to talk on Feb. 4, 2024. She said she ignored that message, and Combs texted three days later.

“Hey. I don’t want to be blowing up your phone. Just needed to talk to you for 10 minutes. Just need my memory jogged on some things. You were my right hand for years so I just need to speak to you to remember who was even around me. And it would be good to hear your voice.”

“I knew it was a front,” Mia told the jury to explain why she ignored the message.

Prosecutors said they plan to introduce evidence that Combs did, in fact, use similar techniques in trying to influence the testimony of another woman – going by the pseudonym “Jane.” Authorities allege that Combs reached out to Jane after Ventura’s lawsuit was filed to “manipulate Jane into saying she wanted to have freak-offs.”

“You will hear the defendant’s thinly veiled references to continuing to pay for Jane’s home in exchange for her silence, and you will see the text messages the defendant sent to his chief of staff right after talking to Jane to make sure that Jane’s rent would still be paid on time,” prosecutor Emily Johnson told jurors Friday.

Trump doesn’t rule out pardoning Combs

As the third week of testimony in Combs’ trial came to a close, President Donald Trump told reporters in Washington that he hasn’t ruled out pardoning the rap mogul if he is convicted.

“I don’t know. I would certainly look at the facts,” said Trump at the end of a week that saw a flood of presidential pardons for, among others, politicians, law enforcement officers and two reality TV stars serving time in federal prison. “Nobody’s asked. But I know people are thinking about it. I know they’re thinking about it. I think some people have been very close to asking.”

Trump said he would consider if he thought Combs was treated unfairly at trial.

Both Combs and Trump are from New York, ran business empires, and starred in reality-television shows in the 2000s. According to Trump, Combs used to like him “a lot” before he got into politics.

“He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics, he sort of — that relationship busted up from what I read, I don’t know,” Trump said.

