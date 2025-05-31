Fifteen cars broken into in Cherokee County

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2025 at 11:19 am

CHEROKEE COUNTY – Our news partners at KETK report the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a string of car burglaries that happened overnight on Wednesday and Thursday. According to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson, 15 vehicles were broken into at around seven different locations near FM 2138, County Road 1714 and County Road 1814 on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Dickson said that most of the vehicles were unlocked when the break-ins happened but one car’s window was smashed in. According to Dickson, the person or people involved took purses, electronics and anything of value from inside the vehicles.

The sheriff’s office has been interviewing homeowners in the area and has persons of interest in their investigation but there are no suspects as of Friday afternoon.

Go Back