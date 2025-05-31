Today is Saturday May 31, 2025
ktbb logo


Texas Legislature OKs teacher pay raise, school funding

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2025 at 8:06 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN – The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that a school finance bill that includes teacher pay raises is headed to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The Texas House on May 29 accepted Senate changes to House Bill 2, which directs $8.5 billion to public schools. The vote was 122-13. Rep. Brad Buckley, a Salado Republican and the bill’s author, outlined the legislation as approved by the Senate on May 23. He said it directs $4.2 billion to teacher salaries through a new teacher retention allotment “designed to reflect the value of experience in the teaching profession and offer educators the opportunity to pursue teaching as a career that can support their families.” The raises would take effect in the 2025-2026 school year, according to the lieutenant governor’s office. Teachers will see the following raises from the allotment in districts with more than 5,000 students:

$2,500 for teachers with three to four years of experience. $5,000 for teachers with five or more years of experience. In smaller districts with fewer than 5,000 students, the teacher pay raises are: $4,000 for teachers with three to four years of experience. $,8000 for teachers with five or more years of experience. The bill sets aside $500 million in flexible funding for non-administrative staff pay raises, such as entry-level teachers, counselors, librarians, nurses, custodians and bus drivers, Buckley said. Buckley said other funding initiatives include: $677 million for early learning programs. $430 million for school safety funding. An $850 million increase for special education. $200 million in charter facilities funding. A $300 million increase in an allotment for small and mid-sized schools. $153 million for career and technical education. $135 million for teacher preparation and certification initiatives. The bill also directs $1.3 billion to schools, Buckley said. Districts get $106 per student for expenses that include transportation, costs related to retired teachers, utilities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance and employee benefits, according to the bill.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC