Texas Legislature OKs teacher pay raise, school funding

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2025 at 8:06 am

AUSTIN – The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that a school finance bill that includes teacher pay raises is headed to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The Texas House on May 29 accepted Senate changes to House Bill 2, which directs $8.5 billion to public schools. The vote was 122-13. Rep. Brad Buckley, a Salado Republican and the bill’s author, outlined the legislation as approved by the Senate on May 23. He said it directs $4.2 billion to teacher salaries through a new teacher retention allotment “designed to reflect the value of experience in the teaching profession and offer educators the opportunity to pursue teaching as a career that can support their families.” The raises would take effect in the 2025-2026 school year, according to the lieutenant governor’s office. Teachers will see the following raises from the allotment in districts with more than 5,000 students:

$2,500 for teachers with three to four years of experience. $5,000 for teachers with five or more years of experience. In smaller districts with fewer than 5,000 students, the teacher pay raises are: $4,000 for teachers with three to four years of experience. $,8000 for teachers with five or more years of experience. The bill sets aside $500 million in flexible funding for non-administrative staff pay raises, such as entry-level teachers, counselors, librarians, nurses, custodians and bus drivers, Buckley said. Buckley said other funding initiatives include: $677 million for early learning programs. $430 million for school safety funding. An $850 million increase for special education. $200 million in charter facilities funding. A $300 million increase in an allotment for small and mid-sized schools. $153 million for career and technical education. $135 million for teacher preparation and certification initiatives. The bill also directs $1.3 billion to schools, Buckley said. Districts get $106 per student for expenses that include transportation, costs related to retired teachers, utilities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance and employee benefits, according to the bill.

