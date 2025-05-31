Illegal gambling operations shut down

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2025 at 8:28 am

MARSHALL – On May 30, 2025, seven illegal gambling operations were shut down and subjects were arrested in a coordinated effort led by the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force. This action follows an extensive investigation targeting businesses operating illegal gambling devices.

With support from Marshall Police Department Patrol and Criminal Investigations Division, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, Criminal Investigations Division, Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office, seven search warrants were executed across Marshall and Harrison County. These warrants were issued by 71st District Judge Brad Morin.

The following locations were searched as part of the operation:

Poplar Store – 1001 Poplar St., Marshall, TX

Pony Express Truck Stop – 304 I-20 East, Marshall, TX

Grab & Go – 4204 U.S. Highway 59, Marshall, TX

Wildcat Grocery – 13863 F.M. 450, Harleton, TX

Valero – 6135 U.S. Highway 80, Longview, TX

Wanda’s – 15229 F.M. 968, Longview, TX

Skill Games – 5206 F.M. 968, Longview, TX

Evidence was collected at each location, and approximately 70 illegal gambling devices were seized.

Investigators also recovered methamphetamine, resulting in additional charges. Several individuals were arrested, and the investigation remains active. The Harrison County District Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing multiple charges.

In a related case last week, the Marshall Police Department and Task Force executed a search warrant at the Fina gas station, located at 1601 W. Grand Ave. in Marshall, after receiving a citizen complaint.

Officers discovered illegal THC products and confiscated 10 unlawful gambling devices.

