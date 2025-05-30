Today is Friday May 30, 2025
Sydney Sweeney selling soap made from her bathwater

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2025 at 2:06 pm
Sydney Sweeney is selling soap made from her bathwater.

The actress has partnered with Dr. Squatch to create a soap that was made using water she bathed in.

"You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad… so we kept it," Sydney wrote in a post shared to Instagram. "Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss! A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater."

This new soap was inspired by her ad for Dr. Squatch Natural Body Wash, which featured Sweeney promoting the product while bathing in a tub filled with bubbles.

The product description on Dr. Squatch's website says the soap combines "the two best places on the planet: The outdoors and Sydney Sweeney's bathtub." It is described as having a blend of outdoor serenity, with notes of pine, Douglas fir, earthy moss and a bit of Sweeney's bathwater.

Sydney's Bathwater Bliss soap will have a limited launch on June 6. Only 5,000 bars of the soap will be made. They sell for $8 each. Dr. Squatch is running a giveaway where 100 winners will receive the bar of soap before the official drop in early June. 

