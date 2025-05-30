‘We all are going to die’: Sen. Ernst defends Trump’s bill amid concerns about Medicaid cuts

(WASHINGTON) -- Republican Sen. Joni Ernst faced a number of agitated constituents at a town hall on Friday who expressed concerns that the Republicans' cuts to Medicaid under their major legislative effort to advance President Donald Trump's agenda would cause people to die.

Her response: "Well, we all are going to die."

Audience members at the Butler County, Iowa, event raised concerns that proposed cuts to Medicaid under the Trump's "big, beautiful bill" being mulled in the Senate could threaten the lives of individuals who lose access to health care or food benefits, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). As Ernst explained her position on removing those who should not qualify for Medicaid under the current law from eligibility, an audience member could be heard shouting back at her, "People are going to die."

Ernst quipped back, "Well, we all are going to die," she said.

Ernst pushed back as the audience reacted, explaining her position.

"Well, what you don't want to do is listen to me when I say that we are going to focus on those who are most vulnerable. Those who meet the eligibility requirements for Medicaid we will protect. We will protect them," Ernst continued. "Medicaid is extremely important here in the state of Iowa. If you don't want to listen, that is fine, but what I am doing is going through and telling you that those that are not eligible, those that are working and have the opportunity for benefits elsewhere, then they should receive those benefits elsewhere and leave those dollars for those that are eligible for Medicaid."

Medicaid benefits have become a key focus of negotiations on a massive spending package that Republicans, under the direction of Trump, are working to move through Congress.

House Republicans passed the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" last week. The House version of the bill implements Medicaid reforms and changes to other programs while extending the Trump 2017 tax cuts and plussing up spending in areas such as border security and defense spending.

It will also add about $3.8 trillion to the federal government's $36.2 trillion in debt over the next decade, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

Republicans stress that their version of the bill aims to create savings in Medicaid by targeting "waste, fraud and abuse," in the system. Speaker Mike Johnson has said the proposal includes going after those who are "defrauding the system."

The Medicaid provisions proposed by Republicans have not yet been scored by the CBO, though a score is expected next week.

The Senate has promised modifications to the bill, a fact that Ernst pointed to repeatedly during her town hall. Still, in her home state, concerns about Medicaid ruled the discussion. Concerns over the bill have led to raucous town halls recently, with crowds booing Republican Reps. Mike Flood and Ashley Hinson at town hall events earlier this week.

On Friday, Ernst addressed a constituent who identified as a health care worker about her concerns that the bill would affect health care in Iowa.

"We know the House has their provisions for Medicaid, and I actually agree with most of their provisions. Everyone says that Medicaid is being cut, people are going to see their benefits cut, that is not true," Ernst said -- eliciting boos from the crowd.

As she continued to explain that she believes the bill will strengthen Medicaid by removing those who have options for other forms of health care off of the program, audience members could be heard shouting "Tax the 1 percenters; they don't pay for it."

Ernst's assertion that the bill would not cut Medicaid was met by blowback from a constituent.

One such constituent said that while many people on Medicaid have jobs, they do not earn a living wage. The audience cheered as she spoke.

"That is why they are on Medicaid and that is why they deserve Medicaid and the fact that you want to take that money and route it to people that make billions of dollars who have more money than anybody in this room together," the constituent named Jen said.

Ernst said children will continue to get the coverage they need.

"Well I would say, Jen, we are not going to cut those benefits for those children," Ernst said as the audience audibly grumbled. "What we are doing is making sure that those that are not Medicaid eligible are not receiving benefits."

Ernst, who is a member of the Senate DOGE caucus, also gave a defense of the work that the Department of Government Efficiency has done and continues to do.

"What we are seeing in federal government is the right sizing of the federal governments and allowing the states to take up the role that our forefathers intended," she said.

In response to this, a member of the audience shouted "chaos" at Ernst.

"It may be chaos to you, but we do have to get back to a semblance of what our country was founded for," Ernst said. "We are $36 trillion in debt. Both sides have contributed to this. But when does it end. When does it end?"

