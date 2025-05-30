Biden says ‘I feel good’ and ‘optimistic’ in 1st public comments about cancer treatment

(WASHINGTON) -- Former President Joe Biden, after delivering his first public remarks since his office announced last month that he had been diagnosed with 'aggressive" prostate cancer, told reporters on Friday that he was feeling "optimistic" about his prognosis.

"Well, the prognosis is good. You know, we're working on everything. It's moving along. So, I feel good," Biden said.

He said he had decided on a treatment option, mentioning that he would be taking various medications.

"The expectation is, we're going to be able to beat this … it's not in any organ. My bones are strong. It hasn't penetrated so I'm feeling good," he added, later saying his family is also optimistic about the diagnosis and said "one of the leading surgeons in the world" is working with him.

Asked about the recent controversy over his mental and physical capabilities while in office, Biden joked, with a smile, "You can see that -- I'm mentally incompetent and I can't walk."

And asked about Democrats who say he shouldn't have run again, Biden said, "Why didn't they run against me then? Because I'd have beaten them." He added he has no regrets.

"There's a lot going on. And I think we're in a really difficult moment, not only in American history, in world history. I think we're one of those inflection points in history where the decisions we make in the next little bit are going to determine what things look like for the next 20 years," he added, saying he is proud of his record as president.

On Thursday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that former first lady Jill Biden should "speak up about what she saw in regards to her husband and when she saw it and what she knew," accusing her of lying.

Asked about Leavitt's comments, Biden smiled and said, "I don't know who the press secretary is," but afterward said he was joking and that the media would play that straightforwardly.

