Ariana Grande joins cast of ‘Meet the Parents 4’

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2025 at 12:35 pm
After starring in Wicked — and receiving an Oscar nomination for her performance — Ariana Grande will get to show off her comedic chops on the big screen once again.

Deadline reports that Ariana has joined the cast of Meet the Parents 4, the next installment in the Ben Stiller/Robert De Niro comedy franchise. The movie is expected to arrive Nov. 25, 2026, just over a year after Ariana's Wicked: For Good hits theaters. 

In addition to Stiller and De Niro, original cast members Teri Polo and Blythe Danner are returning for the film, which is being directed and written by John Hamburg, who co-wrote the three previous installments. Plot details are being kept under wraps, as well as details about who Ariana will play in the film.

Overall, the three Meet the Parents films — the 2000 original, the 2004 sequel Meet the Fockers and 2010's Little Fockers — have grossed $1.13 billion worldwide, according to Deadline.

