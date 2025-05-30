Elderly man killed in single-vehicle crash

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2025 at 3:35 pm

LUFKIN – Our news partner KETK reports that a 74-year-old man was killed in Lufkin after a car crash that caused his vehicle to flip over twice.

Members of the Lufkin Police Department arrived on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd Thursday evening after receiving reports of a car crash. Officials pronounced Willie Coleman dead on the scene.

“Coleman was traveling north on MLK when his Chevrolet truck went off the road to the right, traveled through a ditch and a creek before flipping twice,” Lufkin PD said.

Coleman’s family has been notified of his death and an autopsy has been ordered.

