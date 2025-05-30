At least 1 dead, multiple people injured as severe weather hits Kentucky: Sheriff

(WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky) -- At least one person is dead and multiple people have been injured as severe weather swept through Kentucky on Friday, authorities said.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported a fatality and multiple injuries, with "severe damage" throughout the county.

A possible tornado was reported in Washington County on Friday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on social media, adding that the "level of severe weather was unexpected."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

