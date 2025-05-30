At least 1 dead, multiple people injured as severe weather hits Kentucky: SheriffPosted/updated on: May 30, 2025 at 10:21 am
(WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky) -- At least one person is dead and multiple people have been injured as severe weather swept through Kentucky on Friday, authorities said.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported a fatality and multiple injuries, with "severe damage" throughout the county.
A possible tornado was reported in Washington County on Friday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on social media, adding that the "level of severe weather was unexpected."
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.