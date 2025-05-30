Today is Friday May 30, 2025
ktbb logo


At least 1 dead, multiple people injured as severe weather hits Kentucky: Sheriff

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2025 at 10:21 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

ABC News

(WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky) -- At least one person is dead and multiple people have been injured as severe weather swept through Kentucky on Friday, authorities said.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported a fatality and multiple injuries, with "severe damage" throughout the county.

A possible tornado was reported in Washington County on Friday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on social media, adding that the "level of severe weather was unexpected."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC