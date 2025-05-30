Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep recreate ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ scene in fun video

Meryl Streep is returning for season 5 of Only Murders in the Building.

That's all.

On Thursday, the Academy Award winner appeared in a video with Selena Gomez to mark her return to the beloved Hulu series.

In the video, the duo recreate a famous scene from The Devil Wears Prada, in which Streep starred alongside Anne Hathaway. In the original scene, Streep's character Miranda Priestly remarks on Hathaway's character Andy Sachs' clothing choices, stating that she has "no style or sense of fashion." Andy begins to respond, before Miranda interrupts her and states that she wasn't asking a question.

In Thursday's video, Gomez, standing next to Streep, states flatly, "So you're coming back for season 5."

Streep, channeling Hathaway's Devil Wears Prada character, replies, "Well, I think that depends on--"

Before she finishes her sentence, Gomez interjects, "No, no, that wasn't a question."

The caption of the video also gave a nod to the 2006 film.

"Gird your loins, Meryl is returning for Season 5! That's all," the caption read.

Only Murders in the Building was picked up for a fifth season at Hulu in September 2024, following the premiere of its fourth season. In addition to Streep and Gomez, the show stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

The series follows friends Oliver Putnam (Short), Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) and Mabel Mora (Gomez), who investigate a series of suspicious murders in their upscale apartment building, The Arconia, in New York City. Streep portrays Loretta Durkin, an actress.

In March, it was announced that Renée Zellweger would also join the star-studded cast.

The new season is currently in production.

