In brief: Kit Connor in talks to lead ‘Elden Ring’ film adaptation and more

Kit Connor is being eyed for the Elden Ring film adaptation. The Heartstopper star is in talks with director Alex Garland to star in his upcoming adaptation of the popular video game for A24, Deadline reports. Connor recently starred in Garland's latest film, Warfare, also for A24. Elden Ring is an action role-playing game set in a dark fantasy world that allows its players to go on adventures within dungeons and epic environments ...

Laid has been laid to rest. The comedy series has been canceled after one season on Peacock, Variety reports. Stephanie Hsu starred in and executive produced the show about a woman who finds out her former lovers are all dying in unusual ways. Zosia Mamet and Michael Angarano co-starred in the eight-episode series ...

Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow has his next project. Deadline reports Trevorrow is set to direct and produce a conspiracy thriller for Paramount Pictures. Ryan Reynolds will also produce the currently untitled film, which is set in the 1980s and follows the journalist who first broke the story of Area 51 ...
 

